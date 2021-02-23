19 Durham employees, including school bus drivers, in Spokane have COVID-19

Spokane Public Schools said the district is "aware that there have been reports that Durham hasn't been following all health and safety protocols."

SPOKANE, Wash. — A total of 19 employees who work for Durham School Services in Spokane have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to Spokane Public Schools families and staff.

SPS said in the email that the 19 positive coronavirus cases as of Wednesday include Durham drivers and other personnel. Durham has upwards of 180 employees at its Spokane location.

Ed Flavin, a spokesperson for Durham School Services, previously confirmed in an email on Tuesday that 18 team members were "currently out of service due to testing positive for coronavirus." He said another 18 team members had been exposed to the virus, and were quarantining and awaiting test results as a safety precaution.

SPS is "aware that there have been reports that Durham hasn't been following all health and safety protocols," but it is "working closely" with the company to ensure that all staff and students are safe when riding buses, according to the email.

"Durham has consistently informed the district and SRHD that the reported cases originated outside of the workplace. Since Durham is an SPS contractor and they are not our employees, SRHD is leading the contact tracing effort with the company and working to ensure all personnel are following health and safety protocols," the email reads.

There is no indication at this time that COVID-19 transmission occurred on school buses, SPS said in the email to families.

All affected Durham employees will not return to work until they are cleared from their health care professional, according to Flavin. Substitute drivers are currently running the routes that have been affected by the employees diagnosed with or exposed to coronavirus.

Durham is working with SPS to ensure that the two parties minimize delays for affected routes, Flavin added.

"We have a stringent set of COVID guidelines and protocols that all of our employees must follow. An employee who tests positive for COVID-19 cannot return to work for us until they satisfy the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended quarantine period, and criteria for returning to the workplace," Flavin wrote in a statement.

"To help keep our employees and passengers safe, we screen our employees daily for COVID-19 symptoms or fever and do not allow them to work if either exists, require employees to wear facemasks, follow a strict work area and vehicle disinfecting regime, and practice social distancing aligned with our COVID prevention plan," his statement continued.

The Spokane Regional Health District and SPS are continuing to investigate this situation, and SPS will provide updates to families and staff as they become available.

SPS has implemented the following COVID-19 protocols for its bus riders:

Health checks must be completed before students board the bus.

Face coverings must be worn riding the bus and at the bus stop.

Windows will be kept open as much as possible to increase air flow.

Buses are thoroughly cleaned before the first run of the day, mid-day, and prior to activity runs with approved disinfectants that are safe for children.

There is a 6 feet buffer between driver and students.

Buses are not filled to capacity, buses with capacity for 71 students have no more than 40 students per bus.