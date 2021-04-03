Durham bus attendant in Spokane dies after testing positive for COVID-19

An employee with Durham School Services who was quarantining passed away, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A bus attendant with Durham School Services in Spokane has died after testing positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak among the company's drivers and other personnel.

Spokane Public Schools (SPS) partners with Durham to provide school bus services for its students.

Ed Flavin, a spokesperson for Durham, released the following statement to KREM via phone and email on Thursday:

"Sadly, we are heartbroken today to learn that one of our team members who was quarantining passed away. Our bus attendant, whose name we will not share out of respect to their family, had reported to us a COVID positive test. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our team member’s family and friends in this very difficult time."

SPS said in an email sent to families and staff last week that 19 Durham employees, including bus drivers and other personnel, had tested positive for coronavirus. More than a dozen other employees who had been exposed to the virus were in quarantine.

The school district said it was "aware that there have been reports that Durham hasn't been following all health and safety protocols," but it is "working closely" with the company to ensure that all staff and students are safe when riding buses.

Durham informed SPS and the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) that the reported cases originated outside of the workplace, according to the email. Flavin previously told KREM 2 that some employees self-reported COVID-19 exposure.

"The remaining positive cases had no known link to our workplace. Some affected employees are family members and roommates, while others self-reported contact with one another outside of our workplace," Flavin wrote in a previous email.

KREM 2 reached out to SRHD for an update on contact tracing efforts but has not yet received a response.