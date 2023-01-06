North Idaho College issues final plea as accreditation hangs in the balance

It's likely the last official word from NIC before the fate over its accreditation is determined.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — In its final official report before a hearing on its accreditation, North Idaho College (NIC) lists numerous changes the board of trustees has made since March.

That includes intensive training with consultants. A letter posted outside the administration building shows the board will have another training session June 6.

Other changes the board highlight are strides to work collaboratively with NIC President Nick Swayne to create a "sustainable environment of good governance."

On May 17, the board voted not to oppose President Swayne's request that a court permanently reinstate him as president.

The letter says the trustees have created a subcommittee to review and revise board policies.

In late April, members of the commission visited campus to talk to staff and students about problems it says have been going on for two years. A report from that evaluation says the institution must overcome its current environment of distrust, poor communication, conspiracy and placing other priorities above the best interest of the institution.

After calls, messages and a visit to the administration building, an NIC spokesperson said no one can comment until this process is over.

The NWCCU will meet June 23 to review NIC's accreditation status. A decision could be made by July.

