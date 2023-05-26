NIC trustees split on acknowledging no confidence votes

Trustees Brad Corkill, Mike Waggoner and Tarie Zimmerman voted to adopt the statement, while Todd Banducci and Greg McKenzie cast dissenting votes.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College trustees cast a split vote Wednesday night to adopt a statement publicly acknowledging the 13 votes of no confidence passed by students, faculty and staff in the last two years.

Trustees Brad Corkill, Mike Waggoner and Tarie Zimmerman voted to adopt the statement, while Todd Banducci and Greg McKenzie cast dissenting votes.

A team from NIC’s accreditor recently pointed to the acknowledgment as positive progress but cautioned that only time will tell if trustees can sustain effective change. Read the acknowledgment at cdapress.com.

McKenzie, who penned the statement and then voted against adopting it, urged his fellow trustees to table the matter until further notice because he did not anticipate a unanimous vote. He said he hoped to include the statement as part of a final response to accreditors before they make a decision about NIC’s accreditation.

“Makes me sad that I don’t think we’ll get there with a 5-0 vote tonight,” McKenzie said.

To read the full article, please visit our content partner, Coeur d'Alene Press.

