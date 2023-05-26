Macomber withdraws as North Idaho College attorney

NIC attorney Art Macomber said he believes “laws are being broken or are in imminent peril of being broken by college personnel.”

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After a tumultuous, five-hour Wednesday night meeting where North Idaho College trustees reversed an earlier decision to hire new counsel, the college's interim legal counsel walked out, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.

NIC attorney Art Macomber announced during the meeting that he believes “laws are being broken or are in imminent peril of being broken by college personnel.”

“In this case, I have made the president and then the board of trustees aware of circumstances related to violations of portions of Title 6 of Idaho Code,” Macomber said. “I have given timely and appropriate advice about my concerns. That legal advice has not only been ignored, but attempts have been made to involve my NIC counsel position to further such wrongful acts to the detriment of NIC. In my view, such acts are morally and legally indefensible.”

Macomber did not specify what laws may be violated, citing client confidentiality. He then said he would withdraw as NIC’s legal counsel and promptly exited the Edminster Student Union Building where the meeting was held.

NIC confirmed Thursday that Macomber will “stay on in a limited capacity” until new legal counsel is found, with a resignation effective Aug. 15.

To read the full article, please visit our content partner, Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.