North Idaho's $275K project aims to prevent phosphorous from entering Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d’Alene on Monday broke ground on a project designed to protect Lake d’Alene.

The Sanders Beach Area Stormwater Outfall Volume Reduction Project is designed to reduce contaminants in stormwater from reaching the lake.

“The idea is to prevent phosphorous from entering the lake because that’s one of the huge pollutants that people are most concerned about,” said Chris Bosley, city engineer.

About 25 people met near the east entrance to Tubbs Hill for a brief ceremony.

The parking lot will be closed for the duration of the $275,000 project, which is expected to take about a month. It is being funded through a grant from Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” initiative.

