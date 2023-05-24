Ski resorts in Idaho have a lot to offer in the summertime

IDAHO, USA — Summertime in the valley can get scorching hot and taking a mini vacation or day trip up to higher ground can be a lovely respite. Ski Idaho released a full list of resorts that are open for fun off-season activities.
"Eleven Idaho ski areas offer summertime mountain biking, eight of the operations are lift-served all season, many are debuting new trails this season, and three destinations — the Route of the Hiawatha, Silver Mountain Resort, and Soldier Mountain — are opening their bike trails Memorial Day weekend," the website states.
According to Ski Idaho, some of the highlights are a weeklong Fourth of July celebration at Sun Valley, 5 miles of trails and more self-loading chairlift bike trays at Tamarack, a new three-story Aerial Adventure Course at Bogus Basin, Grand Targhee’s new Wildflower Race 10K and half-marathon trail, a new mountain-biking school at Brundage Mountain Resort and a new trail connecting its network to Bear Basin and an MTB skills clinic at Pomerelle this fall.
North Idaho:
People can go to the Route of the Hiawatha, which Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area operates under, Silver Mountain Resort and Schweitzer.
Southwest Idaho:
Close to Boise is Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area and there's also, Brundage Mountain Resort and Tamarack Resort.
South Central and Southern Idaho:
South Central Idaho offers Sun Valley Resort, Soldier Mountain and Pomerelle Mountain Resort.
Eastern Idaho:
The eastern area of Idaho has, Kelly Canyon Resort, Grand Targhee Resort and Pebble Creek Ski Area.
For a full list of activities people can go to Ski Idaho's website.
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: