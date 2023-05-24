Ski resorts in Idaho have a lot to offer in the summertime

Eleven resorts have a bevy of off-season options, from hiking and mountain biking to scenic chairlift rides and even huckleberry picking.

IDAHO, USA — Summertime in the valley can get scorching hot and taking a mini vacation or day trip up to higher ground can be a lovely respite. Ski Idaho released a full list of resorts that are open for fun off-season activities.

"Eleven Idaho ski areas offer summertime mountain biking, eight of the operations are lift-served all season, many are debuting new trails this season, and three destinations — the Route of the Hiawatha, Silver Mountain Resort, and Soldier Mountain — are opening their bike trails Memorial Day weekend," the website states.

According to Ski Idaho, some of the highlights are a weeklong Fourth of July celebration at Sun Valley, 5 miles of trails and more self-loading chairlift bike trays at Tamarack, a new three-story Aerial Adventure Course at Bogus Basin, Grand Targhee’s new Wildflower Race 10K and half-marathon trail, a new mountain-biking school at Brundage Mountain Resort and a new trail connecting its network to Bear Basin and an MTB skills clinic at Pomerelle this fall.

North Idaho:

People can go to the Route of the Hiawatha, which Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area operates under, Silver Mountain Resort and Schweitzer.

Southwest Idaho:

Close to Boise is Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area and there's also, Brundage Mountain Resort and Tamarack Resort.

South Central and Southern Idaho:

South Central Idaho offers Sun Valley Resort, Soldier Mountain and Pomerelle Mountain Resort.

Eastern Idaho:

The eastern area of Idaho has, Kelly Canyon Resort, Grand Targhee Resort and Pebble Creek Ski Area.

For a full list of activities people can go to Ski Idaho's website.

