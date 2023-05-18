Court docs reveal events leading up to former NIC employee's attack on trustee

30 minutes prior to attacking Todd Banducci with a bucket of water, former assistant professor Zachary Shallbetter had finished his exit interview with NIC.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — New court documents have revealed the events leading up to a former North Idaho College (NIC) employee's attack on trustee Todd Banducci.

Those documents say 30 minutes prior to attacking Banducci with a bucket of water, former assistant professor Zachary Shallbetter had finished his exit interview with NIC.

Shallbetter claimed that Banducci's policies at the college ensured that he would not be hired back, repeating that the trustee's actions were "ruining many lives." According to documents, Shallbetter's actions were motivated by his firing and belief that Banducci was behind NIC's current problems. The former assistant professor said the trustee has "too much power," causing people to lose their jobs.

After finding Banducci at his private business, Haddock & Associates, Shallbetter grabbed a bucket of soapy water from a window washer and dumped the bucket on Banducci, who was seated at his desk.

The incident quickly escalated as Banducci tackled Shallbetter to the ground, holding him down by his neck with his forearm. Both men were eventually pulled apart.

Documents say Shallbetter was placed under citizen's arrest for battery and malicious injury to property. As a result of the attack, documents say Banducci received abrasions to his forearms along with property damage inside his office from the water and chemicals.

While Banducci said he was barely familiar with Shallbetter, the former assistant professor said he had known the trustee for a long time. Documents say Shallbetter's wife and mother-in-law worked with Banducci in the past.

At this time, Shallbetter has posted bond, only spending a few hours in jail. He's facing charges of battery and malicious injury to property.

