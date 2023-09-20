Lakeland Joint School District to continue dual credit program with North Idaho College through 2023-2024

The Lakeland School District superintendent said they will continue the dual credit partnership for the school year.

RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Lakeland Joint School District will offer dual credit courses through North Idaho College for the 2023-24 school year.

“They did maintain their accreditation and we are using NIC for dual credit this year,” Superintendent Lisa Arnold said.

The Lakeland board of trustees approved an agreement last week outlining terms for the school year.

The district also offers dual credit courses through Northwest Nazarene University, which does not require instructors to have a master’s degree, Arnold said. Many of the dual credit courses at Timberlake High School are through NNU. NIC does require master's degrees for dual credit courses, which are common at Lakeland High School, Arnold said.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

