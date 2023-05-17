'We are truly thankful': Lakeland Joint School District and Coeur d'Alene School District levies passed

The Lakeland Joint School District was successful when it asked voters to decide the fate of a two-year, $9.5 million-per-year supplemental levy.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — In a second attempt since March, Coeur d’Alene School District voters overwhelmingly passed a $25 million-per-year, two-year supplemental levy.

The levy received 17,620 (63.47%) votes in favor and 10,131 (36.53%) against.

Coeur d'Alene School Board Chair Rebecca Smith said voters have sent the message that kids are the No. 1 priority, that teachers and schools are worth a collective investment and that coming together for a common purpose is what unites the community and will move it forward.

"My fellow board members and I are grateful for the community’s strong support for our public schools, something we don’t take for granted," Smith said. "We have high expectations for students, teachers, staff and administrators in the district. We know we have work to do to continue fostering transparency and trust with our community stakeholders."

Smith said Coeur d'Alene will continue to find new and better ways to keep parents, families and the community involved in what the district does.

