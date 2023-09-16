North Idaho College releases special report to accreditor

The 19 page report details what changes North Idaho College is making to their accreditor.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College published a special report Friday to its accrediting body.

When the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities announced in July that it would extend NIC’s show cause sanction, it also provided a timeline of next steps for the school to regain good standing. The timeline includes a special report and site visit this fall.

The 19-page report, which is available to read at www.nic.edu/keypoints, describes what progress NIC has made toward meeting specific recommendations from its accreditor.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

