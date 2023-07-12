Lakeland school district makes attendance zone changes

Students in the affected zones would be kindergartners through third graders from the 2022-23 school year.

RATHDRUM, Idaho — More than 150 students will be moved from Garwood and Twin Lakes elementary schools to John Brown Elementary in the coming school year.

The Lakeland Joint School District board of trustees approved an attendance zone change Monday that would move 74 students who live around Hauser Lake or Hollister Hills from Twin Lakes to John Brown. An additional 94 students in the Majestic neighborhood and Lancaster apartments would move from Garwood to John Brown.

Students in the affected zones would be kindergartners through third graders from the 2022-23 school year.

