Gonzaga plans outdoor graduations in May

The university is planning on holding five ceremonies with in-person attendance.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University announced that its planning to hold five outdoor graduation ceremonies in May at Mead's Union Stadium, which will allow for in-person attendance.

Graduations for the law school and graduate programs will happen on Saturday, May 8, with three undergraduate ceremonies happening on Sunday, May 9.

“With the move to Phase 3 under Washington’s Road to Recovery Plan, we have been given guidance that will allow for in-person degree-granting ceremonies,” Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh is quoted as saying in a release.

According to the university, each graduate will be allowed to invite at least three guests, with the possibility of each graduate being allowed four guests. The number allowed for each graduate will be determined by how many people participate in the ceremonies.