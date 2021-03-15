Whitworth University planning for in-person graduation in May

The university said it is planning to hold three in-person commencement ceremonies in late May.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University is planning to hold three in-person graduation ceremonies, with one on May 22 and two on May 23.

The ceremonies will be held in the Pine Bowl and will be "strictly limited in size," the university said in a release. Whitworth also said changes may have to be made as the events approach, and the ceremonies will be ticketed. Each graduate will receive a small number of tickets - likely two - to give to guests, the university added.

Others who want to watch the ceremonies can do so via livestream, and will be held in rainy or clear conditions, but changes will be made in cases of severe weather, the university said. The Class of 2021 Graduate Ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on May 22, with the Class of 2021 Undergraduate Ceremony at 11 a.m. on May 23. A combined undergraduate and graduate ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be held at 5 p.m. on May 23.

Whitworth said its working with the Spokane Regional Health District on the plans, and that physical distancing and the usage of face masks will be enforced. Seating for different parties of guests will be spaced 6 feet apart, the university said.