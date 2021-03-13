Cottage Café announces reopening following Phase 3 announcement

The owners and staff stayed tight-lipped on when it would reopen.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After a year of being closed, the Cottage Café in Spokane Valley announced it will reopen soon. The restaurant closed on March 15, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, it posted an elusive photo of an omelet and hash browns on Facebook that said, “Coming soon... Again, and again we apologize for the distance.”

But Friday morning, the restaurant broke its silence and announced it would resume operations soon.

The announcement comes just one day after Governor Jay Inslee announced all counties in Washington would move into Phase 3 of the state's “Healthy Washington” reopening plan on March 22.

Under Phase 3, indoor spaces, like restaurants and movie theaters, can have 50% occupancy. Up to 400 people can attend indoor and outdoor activities, such as concerts and high school graduations, as long as physical distancing and masking is enforced. Outdoor events with permanent facilities can have 25% occupancy for spectators.

Owner Drew Baker told KREM 2’s Amanda Roley he expects it will take them about two weeks to get the restaurant ready for business.

"Give us at least two weeks,” Baker said. “By then we'll be at 50 percent capacity. We need a little time to spruce up the place, and just get ready. We've all been out and haven't done it in a year. So, we need to maybe practice a little bit."

He considered offering to-go, but Baker said some of their food would not travel well. He adds the Cottage food is really meant to be enjoyed while dining in.