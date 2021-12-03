'Very, very thankful': Eastern Washington leaders pleased with Phase 3 reopening announcement

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward was one of 22 mayors in Washington's East region who provided input for Inslee as his office worked to develop a plan for Phase 3.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some Eastern Washington leaders who lobbied for Governor Jay Inslee to include them in the planning for Phase 3 are pleased about his decision to move ahead in the state's reopening plan.

Washington state will move into Phase 3 on March 22, with significant changes in store for sporting events, restaurants and other businesses, Inslee said on Thursday. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward was one of 22 mayors in Washington's East region who provided input for Inslee as his office worked to develop a plan for Phase 3.

The input included 25% capacity for sporting venues and 50% capacity for indoor dining and gyms, which are included in Washington's move into Phase 3.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward spoke with KREM about the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

"I think that a lot of people are very, very thankful that we are going back to opening by counties and not by region. The East region had nine counties, obviously Spokane County being the largest in that East region," Woodward said. "I don't think it was helpful for a lot of those smaller counties that just were brought down by being lumped in with us."

Woodward also said that Inslee listened to suggestions from Eastern Washington leaders, and implemented some of them in his Phase 3 plan.

"Not everything, and and it was a long list of suggestions, I'll just say from myself and 19 other mayors in the East region," Woodward said. "But some of the items that the governor did agree to are the 50% of the indoor capacity for indoor events like restaurants and gyms and workout facilities, movie theaters, 25% for sporting events. So, he did listen, and I'm really thankful for that."

The mayor said she had not heard anything from Inslee's office about a potential Phase 4 going forward.

"I don't even know if the governor knows right now how many phases it'll take for us to be fully open, but the good thing is that we're moving to phase three on the 22nd," Woodward said, "More businesses will be able to open a greater capacity. What does that mean? That means more people are getting back to work, which is extremely important."

State Rep. Marcus RiccellI (D-Spokane) also released the following statement on Washington's move into Phase 3: