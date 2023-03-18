City of Coeur d’Alene officials discussed the idea of forming a 'university district'

Public records show that some officials with the city of Coeur d’Alene have discussed the idea of working with NIC trustees to rezone the campus.

A new idea to protect North Idaho College’s campus from outside development, should it lose accreditation, has emerged.

Public records show that some officials with the city of Coeur d’Alene have discussed the idea of working with NIC trustees to rezone the campus, forming a “university district.”

“It would be a cooperative effort with the college and the city,” said Christie Wood, a Coeur d’Alene City Council member and former NIC trustee.

She stressed that it would not be a "taking," just a zoning change, and approached only if the college was interested.

The city of Moscow has a similar concept already in place. The University of Idaho’s campus is designed as a University Zoning District.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

