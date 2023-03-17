North Idaho College responds to community questions

The chambers of commerce organized the event in response to an influx of questions and concerns from North Idaho residents who are unsure about NIC’s future.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As the deadline to respond to its accreditor approaches, North Idaho College leaders fielded questions Thursday from the community.

Around 100 people filled the Lake Coeur d’Alene Room in the Student Union Building on campus for a community focus group organized by Kootenai County’s four chambers of commerce.

Many who attended wanted to know what they can do to help NIC retain accreditation in the wake of a show cause sanction issued by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. The college must submit a report by March 31 explaining why NIC should remain accredited.

“The hard work of responding to NWCCU, that’s our job, and there’s really not much you can do to help,” said President Nick Swayne.

But community members can demonstrate their faith in NIC by encouraging students to enroll. Swayne urged employers to send staff to NIC’s career technical education and workforce training programs.

To read the full article, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

