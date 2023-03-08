Interim administrators leave North Idaho College

Lloyd Duman, who has a long history as an NIC faculty member, was let go by South after Bradford came on as interim provost.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The interim provost and interim dean of student life hired by North Idaho College interim president Greg South are no longer employed by NIC.

The college confirmed Tuesday that Sunday, March 5 was the last day of employment for Peggy Bradford and Jim Forkum, who both began Jan. 9 to work for NIC.

The end of their employment comes on the heels of Judge Cynthia Meyer’s order Friday for NIC to reinstate President Nick Swayne as the college’s active president. South was hired by the NIC board in December to serve as interim president after the trustees placed Swayne on paid administrative leave for no disciplinary reason.

The trustees reinstated Swayne on Monday during a special meeting of the board, and they placed South on paid administrative leave.

“I’m pleased to be able to share with you that effective immediately, Lloyd Duman has rejoined the college temporarily in the role of interim provost,” wrote Swayne on Tuesday afternoon in a message from the president's office to college employees.

Duman, who has a long history as an NIC faculty member, was let go by South after Bradford came on as interim provost.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

