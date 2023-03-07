Trustees make Nick Swayne North Idaho College active president, place Greg South on paid leave

“The majority of the board members don’t necessarily agree with the court order, but the college will abide by the court’s ruling,” Chair Greg McKenzie said.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College still has two presidents, with Nick Swayne returned to his role as active president and Greg South placed on paid administrative leave.

NIC had a special meeting Monday night after Judge Cynthia Meyer ordered late Friday that Swayne, who trustees placed on administrative leave for no disciplinary reason in December 2022, be immediately reinstated, while his lawsuit seeking permanent reinstatement works through the courts.

“The majority of the board members don’t necessarily agree with the court order, but the college will abide by the court’s ruling,” Chair Greg McKenzie said prior to the vote.

A crowd of 90 people gathered for the special meeting in the Lake Coeur d’Alene Room of the Edminster Student Union Building on NIC’s main campus, with more watching from overflow rooms.

Most of the audience broke into applause when Swayne was reinstated.

