SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a 36-year-old man Thursday in connection to an armed robbery in North Spokane Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from Spokane Police Officer Craig Hamilton, police responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. from a woman that was robbed at gun point outside the Lowe’s on North Division.

Hamilton said the female Lowe’s employee was walking near the Taco Bell when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded her purse. The suspect had a handgun, or what was thought to be a handgun, and the victim handed over her belongings, Hamilton said. The suspect ran to his car and fled the area.

While police were interviewing the victim and witnesses, Hamilton said they obtained information that the suspect was trying to use the victim’s credit card at a nearby gas station. The suspect was later located at a shopping center at Market Street and Garland Avenue, according to Hamilton.

Hamilton said officers were able to recover the purse and items belonging to the victim.

The suspect was identified as David Haynes, 36. Hamilton said he is a multi-time convicted felon, including convictions for theft of a firearm. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first degree robbery.

