SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect is still at large after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash near Gonzaga University.

Spokane police said that firefighters and medics joined them in responding to the crash at Spokane Falls Boulevard and Hamilton Street on Monday night.

First reponders found an injured man and began CPR. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at the scene, police said.

Several witnesses gave officers the direction of the fleeing suspect vehicle, police said. Officers found an abandoned vehicle that they believe was involved in the crash about a mile away from the scene.

Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit traffic investigators responded to the scene.

The suspect vehicle was seized for processing, and officers are working with witnesses and collecting other evidence to develop suspect information.

Police said no one ha been arrested at this time.

All roads have reopened in the area as of Tuesday morning.

Those who witnessed the crash and have not spoken with investigators are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

