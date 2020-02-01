SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest are searching for two men suspected of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery and assault after a drug deal turned violent.

Three men - 38-year-old Nicholas Foss, 27-year-old Justin Rounds and 26-year-old Kody Scott - are suspected of stabbing and beating a man during a drug deal on Christmas, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory.

Gregory said deputies responded to a home on North Calvin Road on Dec. 25 at 9:45 p.m. after reports of gunshots and a bloody man.

After arriving, Gregory said a deputy hear the homeowner yelling at a victim to leave. A deputy then followed a trail of blood to see a 27-year-old man lying on the living room floor with blood on his face, as well as a blood soaked left leg.

The victim showed signs of shock and the deputy applied a tourniquet, according to Gregory. The victim told the deputies he was meeting with a man to purchase an iPhone from a Craigslist post, but later admitted he was meeting with the suspects to buy heroin.

Gregory said the victim originally told police got into the suspect's car, who then drove around the block before allegedly stabbing, pistol-whipping and beating the victim, according to Gregory. The victim also told police he heard gunshots but wasn't hit.

However, the victim then told police he had actually been attacked after one of the suspects saw a pistol the victim had tucked in his waistband. After telling police this, Gregory said the victim stopped cooperating.

A blood knife was also recovered from the street outside the house, according to Gregory.

Three suspects - 38-year-old Nicholas Foss, 27-year-old Justin Rounds and 26-year-old Kody Scott - were charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. Scott has since been arrested, according to Gregory.

Police are still searching for Foss and Rounds and asks anyone with information on their whereabouts to call Crime Check at 1-800-222-TIPS or at their website. Those sharing tips can remain anonymous.

