STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office said lights on a cross atop Colville Mountain have been shot out.

According to a Facebook post by the SCSO made at about 10 a.m. on Monday, the lights were shot out of the privately owned landmark.

"This is not publicly owned and a private group owns and manages it," the post reads. "Depending on the damage, this could be a felony crime."

The post also called the cross "a private icon that brings us home and watches over us."

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call the Stevens County Sheriff's Office.

