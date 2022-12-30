Neighbor recalls encounters with Moscow murders suspect

Nephi Duff lives in the same apartment complex as the suspect in Pullman.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Police have arrested a 28-year-old man they believe is responsible for the murders of four University of Idaho students. As police work to sort through evidence in the suspect's apartment, his neighbor recalls one incident of the suspect allegedly peeking into another apartment in the complex.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in a gated community in Pennsylvania overnight on Thursday. He is currently a PhD student at WSU studying criminal justice.

Nephi Duff has lived in the Steptoe Village Apartments on the Washington State University (WSU) campus since late 2019. He told KREM 2 he lives in the units right next to Kohberger and learned of the arrest at work on Friday.

"I don't recall ever seeing him around," Duff said. "I mean, I thought I may have seen the white Elantra, but there are probably a lot of white Elantras so I didn't think it was the specific Elantra."

The apartment complex Duff and Kohberger live in is for WSU graduates and families. As a husband and father, Duff said seeing incidents like the one in Moscow makes him feel unsafe.

"I thought I was moving to a safe, small community, but that hasn't been the case recently," he said. "I just think if these things are happening right under my nose, how do I protect [my family]?"

