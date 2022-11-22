University of Idaho alumni look to provide key chain alarms for students

The safety alarm key chains are called She's Birdies. When you pull it apart, an alarm sounds and flashes a bright light.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — So many questions surround the mysterious murders of four University of Idaho students.



"How could something like this happen?" U of I alumni Kerry Uhlorn said.



Uhlorn graduated from the University of Idaho in 2007 and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. With so many fond memories of her time at the university, she can't believe such a brutal attack could happen there.

"So horrific, what happened," Uhlorn said. "Just really scary."



So, she asked the Greek alumni community to support her in buying key chain alarms for current Greek students.



The safety alarm key chains are called She's Birdies. When you pull it apart, an alarm sounds and flashes a bright light.



"Small and compact and super easy to use," Uhlorn said.

Initially, Uhlorn set out to buy a key chain alarm for every active member of the Delta Gamma sorority. But she said the donations snowballed from there. In less than a week, she raised enough funds to buy alarms for all women in Greek life and for other students on the UI campus.

So far, Uhlorn has raised more than $16,000 from University of Idaho alumni. She says they'll be able to buy 737 alarms for every Greek sorority member and another 900 for other women on campus.

"Hopefully, just knowing that their community and alumni support them," Uhlorn said. "And, having this little token of that hopefully just bring comfort and safety."



Right now, Kerry is coordinating with alumni who live close to campus to distribute the alarms once students return for the holiday break.

Additional updates on the investigation from ISP and Moscow PD are expected during Wednesday's press conference.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.