Moscow Police to hold press conference on investigation into University of Idaho students' murder

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) will hold a press conference on Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus on Nov. 13.

Wednesday's press conference will take place at 1 p.m. PST at the U of I Alumni Lounge of the Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) Arena, located at 900 Stadium Drive, in Moscow, Idaho.

MPD held a press conference Sunday to update the public on their investigation into the murder of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin.

Each victim died of stab wounds. More than a week later, the murder weapon has not been recovered and no suspect is in custody. Police are giving few details to the public about the case, leaving the community with more questions than answers.

During Sunday's press conference, Moscow Police Chief James Fry revealed that other friends of the victims were at the home where officers responded. He did not share how many friends or elaborate on their possible involvement.

Investigators have determined that Kaylee and Madison were at a bar called The Corner Club at 202 N. Main Street, in downtown Moscow, between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 12. At approximately 1:40 a.m., Kaylee and Madison were seen on video streamed on Twitch at a food truck called the “Grub Truck” at 318 S. Main Street. The two were then driven home and arrived at approximately 1:45 a.m.

Investigators also learned that Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were seen at a fraternity house on the University of Idaho campus. By 1:45 a.m., Ethan and Xana are believed to have returned to the residence on King Road.

Fry said investigators have received 646 tips and have conducted 90 interviews. MPD is utilizing assistance from the Idaho State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information can also call the tip line at (208) 883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

