'One of the most incredible people you will ever know' | Family of Ethan Chapin shares statement on son's legacy

The family gathered to celebrate Ethan's life and legacy after he and three other students were found murdered in a home near the University of Idaho.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Monday, Nov. 21, Stacy Chapin and her family gathered at the McIntyre Hall Performing Arts & Conference Center in Mount Vernon to celebrate the life and legacy of Ethan Chapin.

The Chapin family let the press at the event know that they would not be answering any questions.

"I thought I could do this," Stacy Chapin said as she held back tears.

Stacy went on to describe Ethan as "one of the most incredible people you will ever know."

"Together, we want to extend gratitude to the following," Stacy Chapin said. "Our neighbors in Mount Vernon and La Conner, Washington and the local communities of Priest Lake and Moscow, Idaho for their ongoing support and care. Our extended family and friends who serve as beacons of strength and remain by our side throughout every moment. The Moscow Police Department, who now carry the burden every day, not only for us, but for all of the impacted families. And, the many strangers throughout the country. Your outreach and kind words are profoundly touching."

"Please know we now consider all of you friends," she continued. "And lastly, we thank the media for keeping this story top of mind."

Originally from Skagit County, Ethan was a triplet and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 2021. Ethan and his two siblings attended the University of Idaho together and had celebrated their 20th birthday just a few weeks before the murders took place.

