Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene plans fundraiser for University of Idaho students

Xana Kernodle worked at Texas Roadhouse before she attended the University of Idaho. The restaurant will raise money for the families of the four students on Monday.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d’Alene will host a fundraiser on money to support the families of four University of Idaho students murdered inside a house near campus.

One of the students, Xana Kernodle, was a server at the restaurant before she left for college.

“Xana was a part of our Roadie family before she moved to Moscow, and she will be dearly missed. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of these four students,” said a Facebook post.

Texas Roadhouse will donate a portion of its sales to support the families of Xana, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.

Fundraiser details

Where: Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d’Alene

Monday, November 21st from 3-9pm Details: 10% of Sales will be donated from dine in or to go orders.

10% of Sales will be donated from dine in or to go orders. Peanut fundraiser: $5 gets you a bag of peanuts and a free appetizer. 100% of proceeds from the peanut fundraiser will be donated.

$5 gets you a bag of peanuts and a free appetizer. 100% of proceeds from the peanut fundraiser will be donated. Raffle: 100% of proceeds from the raffle will be donated.

Texas Roadhouse said its team will also be wearing black and gold in support of #VandalStrong and encourages people who come to the restaurant to do the same.

