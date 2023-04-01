Moscow murder suspect moved from Pennsylvania jail, headed to Idaho

Bryan Kohberger was moved from the jail in Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning and will be booked into jail in Idaho once he arrives in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was moved out of a Pennsylvania jail on Wednesday morning as he is expected back in Idaho to face charges.

Monroe County Jail Administration tells KREM 2 News that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was transferred to Pennsylvania State Police custody on Wednesday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said they couldn't share any further information because of security reasons.

Kohberger waived his extradition rights at his court hearing in Monroe County, Pa on Tuesday. He was arrested in the early morning of Dec. 30, 2022. The arrest comes nearly seven weeks after the students' bodies were found in an off-campus home.

Law enforcement officials told CBS that forensic analysis linked him to the crime. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge. After he's charged in Idaho, authorities are expected to release more details about the case and unseal the probable cause affidavit.

FBI agents tracked Kohberger from Washington state to Eastern Pennsylvania for several days leading up to his arrest. According to investigators, Kohberger and his father made the 2,500-mile road trip in a white Hyundai, the same make and model of a car spotted near the murder scene.

Video shared by Indiana State Police shows a trooper pulling over Kohberger for following too closely while making that drive from Washington to Pennsylvania. Kohberger and his father were driving a White Hyundai Elantra with Washington plates. The trooper let them go with a warning.

On Dec. 31, Kohberger's attorney Jason LaBar said his client is "eager to be exonerated" and intends to "waive his extradition hearing to expedite his transport to Idaho."

"Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence," his attorney said in a written statement. "He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise- not tried in the court of public opinion."

In a statement, Kohberger's family said they promote his presumption of innocence but also "care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children."

"There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them," the family said.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.