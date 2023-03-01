Moscow murder suspect waives extradition, will return to Idaho

Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa. on the early morning of Dec. 30 in connection to the deaths of four University of Idaho students.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students will be back in the state. This comes after the suspect waived his extradition rights at his court hearing on Tuesday.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa. on the early morning of Dec. 30 in connection to the deaths of four University of Idaho students. The arrest comes nearly seven weeks after the students' bodies were found in an off-campus home.

Wearing a red jumpsuit with his hands shackled in front of him, Kohberger showed little emotion throughout the brief hearing, according to the Associated Press. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge.

Idaho officials are now expected to arrange for Kohberger’s transport back to Idaho — a process that is generally kept secret because of security concerns.

FBI agents tracked Kohberger from Washington state to Eastern Pennsylvania for several days leading up to his arrest. According to investigators, Kohberger and his father made the 2,500-mile road trip in a white Hyundai, the same make and model of a car spotted near the murder scene.

Law enforcement officials told CBS that forensic analysis linked him to the crime.

On Dec. 31, Kohberger's attorney Jason LaBar said his client is "eager to be exonerated" and intends to "waive his extradition hearing to expedite his transport to Idaho."

"Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence," his attorney said in a written statement. "He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise- not tried in the court of public opinion."

In a statement, Kohberger's family said they promote his presumption of innocence but also "care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children."

"There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them," the family said.

Police are still working to determine whether Kohberger knew the victims. After he's charged in Idaho, authorities are expected to release more details about the case and unseal the probable cause affidavit.

