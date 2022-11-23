'No bit of information is too small' | Police give new details on investigation into 4 University of Idaho students murdered near campus

On Wednesday, authorities held a press conference on the four University of Idaho students murdered near campus over a week ago.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) held another press conference Wednesday to update the public on their investigation into four University of Idaho students murdered in a home near campus with a knife.

On Nov. 13, officers with the Moscow Police Department were called to a home on King Road in Moscow for a welfare check. Once on the scene, officers found the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin, dead inside the residence.

Police have not arrested a suspect(s) or located the murder weapon.

New Information from Wednesday's (Nov. 23) press conference:

What was announced Wednesday:

Investigators will work through Thanksgiving. Police presence in Moscow will continue to be heavy when students return from the holiday break.

103 individual pieces of evidence have been collected at the scene. Over 4,000 photos were taken. Over 1,000 news tips have been gathered, and over 150 interviews have been conducted. Multiple 3D scans of the home have been conducted

Idaho Governor Brad Little has provided $1 million in funding to support the investigation.

Police continue to investigate tips that one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, had a stalker.

Vehicles searched at the scene the day of the attack belonged to the victims and surviving roommates.

A resource webpage has been launched through the City of Moscow website.

Official terminology used to describe the murder weapon is a fix-blade knife.

What authorities still do not know:

Who committed the murders.

The location of the murder weapon.

What we know:

Police have confirmed that on the evening of Nov. 12, Kaylee and Maddie went to a local bar and a food truck before being driven home by a third party. The two girls arrived home at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13. Officers confirmed that on the evening of Nov. 12, Ethan and Xana were at a party at the Sigma Chi house, and the two returned to the residence at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13.

On the evening of Nov. 12, the two surviving roommates were out of the house, and they returned at approximately 1 a.m. on Nov. 13. They did not wake up until later that day. Officers confirmed the four victims were found on the second and third floors of the house. Investigators believe they were killed in their sleep and stabbed multiple times.

Police have identified two areas of interest, including West of Highway 95 and South of Taylor Avenue to Palouse River Drive. Detectives have seized the contents of three dumpsters near King Road but did not find anything of note. They also canvassed the area near King Road to look for evidence.

The initial 911 call was made from one of the two surviving roommates' cell phones. Police do not believe the person who made the initial 911 call is involved in the murder, nor the two surviving roommates, the man Maddie and Kaylee spoke to at the food truck or the person that drove Maddie and Kaylee home. Police revealed that other friends of the victims were at the home where officers responded, but police did not share how many friends or elaborate on their possible involvement.

On the eve of Wednesday's press conference, MPD sent a release stating investigators have "looked extensively into claims" that one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, may have been a victim of stalking. MPD said they have looked into hundreds of pieces of information but "have not been able to verify or identify a stalker."

Police did not announce when the next press conference about the four student's death will be held.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the tip line at 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us. Digital media can be submitted to the FBI at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.

