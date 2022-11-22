Sigma Chi creates scholarship fund in honor of Ethan Chapin

As of now, the fund has reached $6,349 of its $25,000 goal.

According to the fraternity, the Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund will be presented annually to a deserving undergraduate member of the Gamma Eta Chapter.

"We join the Gamma Eta Chapter in remembering a young man who was deeply loved and respected, as well as extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of Ethan, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen," the fraternity said in a statement.

As of 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 22, the scholarship fund has reached $6,349 of its $25,000 goal.

Originally from Skagit County, Ethan was a triplet and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 2021. Ethan and his two siblings attended the University of Idaho together, where Ethan was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Ethan and his siblings celebrated their 20th birthday just a few weeks before the murders took place.

The Sigma Chi Foundation said Ethan entered Chapter Eternal following his death.

