'We pray each day for them' | Family of Moscow murder suspect releases statement on arrest

The family of Bryan Kohberger says they are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will continue to let the legal process play out.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The attorney for the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in early November has released a statement on behalf of the suspect's family.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a Ph.D. student in the Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice program, was arrested in Pennsylvania early Friday morning in connection to the murders. He is currently still in jail awaiting extradition back to Idaho.

In a written statement, the family of Kohberger expressed their condolences to the families of the victims; Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen. The family also said they are cooperating with law enforcement and will continue to let legal proceedings unfold.

Below is the family's statement:

First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions. We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.

Kohberger is from Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania with an associate's degree in psychology in 2018. He later graduated from DeSales University in 2020 and completed graduate studies there in June 2022, according to a statement released by the school.

After graduating from DeSales, he completed one semester at WSU before his arrest.

Kohberger remains in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Idaho. His next extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday and his lawyer said he plans to expedite the extradition process.

