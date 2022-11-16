Hundreds gather in Coeur d'Alene to honor 4 students killed near University of Idaho

Friends, families and all those invested in what happened to these students continue to wonder who could have committed this kind of crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Whether people personally knew these four University of Idaho students or are just touched by their sudden passing, hundreds gathered in Coeur d'Alene to honor the lives of Maggie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

Local police say they still don't have a person of interest or suspect in custody and are continuing to ask the community and the country watching to provide leads for the department's timeline.

In the meantime, friends families and all those invested in what happened to these students continue to wonder who could have committed this kind of crime.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) held a press conference with Idaho State Police and University of Idaho President C. Scott Green to provide more information on the investigation into the homicide.

According to police, early in the evening, victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were at a party on campus away from the crime scene. Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were at a bar, and came home at 1:45 a.m.

When police arrived on scene for a wellness check, officers found four victims and other people who were not hurt. Officers say there were no signs of forced entry into the residence. When police arrived, the door was still open.

Police are still saying that this was an isolated, targeted attack. The suspect is still on the loose. They also can't say there's no threat to the community. There was no attempt at robbery. Officers did not reveal who the 911 caller was.

Moscow Police don't know an accurate timeline of where the victims were before their deaths. The location of the weapon at this time is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moscow Police at 208-883-7054.

The University of Idaho said a vigil for the students, which was scheduled for Wednesday night, was rescheduled for Nov. 30.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.