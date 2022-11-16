Moscow Police: Press conference to be held Wednesday about the 4 students killed near U of I campus

The press conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. PST. KREM 2 will stream the conference on KREM.com, KREM 2+ and the KREM 2 YouTube page.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. PST. Wednesday, Nov.16, about the four University of Idaho students killed in a home near campus.

The press conference will be taking place in the MPD Training Room.

KREM 2 News has a crew in Moscow, and the press conference will be live-streamed on KREM.com, KREM 2+ and the KREM 2 YouTube page.

The press conference comes shortly after police released a statement regarding the limited public information in the case.

“We hear you, and we understand your fears,” Moscow Police wrote in a news release. “We want you to know that we, like you, have been devastated and distressed by these young lives that were cut short needlessly.”

University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found dead on Sunday.

In the immediate hours after the students were found dead, the University sent out alert warning students to stay away from the area. However, less than 40 minutes later, the University sent another alert stating that police did not believe there was an active threat.

On Tuesday, police provided some answers, saying an 'edged weapon,' like a knife, was used in the attack and confirming that they were looking for a suspect. Police also said the attack was isolated and targeted but did not explain why they believed that.

On Tuesday night, Moscow Police once again reiterated that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat, only saying, “evidence indicates that this was a targeted attack.”

Police said on Tuesday they have shared all the information they can without compromising the investigation.

“First and foremost, we continue to be steadfastly committed to ensuring the safety of our community. We want answers and deeply desire to see this case solved thoroughly and quickly and to bring justice for Ethan, Madison, Xana and Kaylee and their families. We owe it to them, their families, and this community to do all that we can do and do it well,” Moscow Police said in a written statement on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.