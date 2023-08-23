Bryan Kohberger waives right to a speedy trial, plans to file motion to strike death penalty

Because Kohberger plans to file several new motions, his trial will not begin on Oct. 2 as previously scheduled.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last November formally waived his right to a speedy trial and shared his plans to file a motion to avoid the death penalty.

Judge John Judge accepted Bryan Kohberger's waiver of a speedy trial during his conference hearing on Wednesday. During that hearing, Kohberger and his attorney, Anne Taylor, also announced they plan to file a motion to strike the death penalty.

Because of the intent to file new motions, Kohberger's trial will not begin on Oct. 2 as previously scheduled.

During Wednesday's hearing, Taylor said she does not believe Kohberger's case will be "effective" or "ready" by the Oct. 2 date. She said the defense needs more time to review evidence from the state and complete other processes, which will include filing motions to strike the death penalty, challenge the grand jury indictment against Kohberger and ban cameras from the courtroom.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson disagreed with Taylor, adding the state would like to wrap up the trial sooner than later.

Judge Judge told Taylor he understands the defense wants to be full prepared for the trial and accepted Kohberger's waiver of right to a speedy trial. He also suggested that a new trial date be set after the next hearing, which is scheduled for Sept. 1. That hearing will discuss Kohberger's motion to dismiss his indictment.

