Detectives investigating after 2 men found dead under suspicious circumstances in Grant County

Grant County Sheriff's detectives are investigating "suspicious" deaths after the two bodies were found inside a Warden home on Thursday night.

WARDEN, Wash. — Two men were found dead inside a home in Grant County under suspicious circumstances on Thursday night, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).

Warden Police were called to a residence at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found two men in their late 20s dead inside the home. Police confirmed both of the men were residents of the home.

GCSO Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman told KREM 2 there were no visible signs of foul play.

The Warden Police, GCSO, and the Grant County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause of the deaths. Officers are working to identify the victims' identities and notify their families, and autopsies are scheduled for this coming week.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

