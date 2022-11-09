Los Angeles man arrested for Spokane cold case murder

62-year-old Tracy Sabron Pruitt was arrested on murder and fugitive charges for the death of a Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford in 1982.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is reporting that a suspect in a 1982 cold case has been arrested in Los Angeles.

Detectives arrested 62-year-old Tracy Sabron Pruitt on fugitive charges in October 2022 in California. A first-degree murder warrant was issued against Pruitt by Spokane County District Court on Oct. 14, 2022 for the murder of 58-year-old Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford 40 years ago.

According to a press release, Rutherford was found murdered in his South Hill home by his wife in May 1982. Rutherford suffered fatal stab wounds, a skull fracture and was discovered with an electrical cord tied around his neck.

Spokane police investigated the murder, but did not make any arrests at that time. Pruitt was arrested in Ohio for an unrelated rape and robbery charge later that year. He was convicted for those crimes and spent 27 years behind bars.

Last month, Spokane police developed probable cause to arrest Pruitt, who now lives in Los Angeles, California. Detectives traveled to LA and and joined LAPD officers before arresting Pruitt on fugitive charges.

Pruitt remains in custody in California awaiting extradition. His extradition process may take several months to determine if and when the state of California will relinquish custody of Pruitt to Washington.

