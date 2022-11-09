x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Spokane police arrest two men in murder of man found bound and gagged in Peaceful Valley

Police have arrested 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone for first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) reports two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of a 51-year-old man found bound and gagged in the Peaceful Valley area on October 23. 

According to Nick Briggs with SPD, the major crimes units have arrested 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone for first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Briggs says a third suspect is being sought. 

According to a search warrant, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.  

When police arrived on the scene, they found several footprints around the body, a pool of blood near the deceased man’s head and a piece of clothing covering his head.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Andy Hernandez. 

Briggs says the investigation is ongoing and the crime does not appear to be a random incident but rather a targeted attack. 

Both suspects have criminal histories that include assault and possession of stolen property. 

This is a developing story. Please return to this article for future updates. 

RELATED: Spokane mayor and police chief hold telephone town hall to discuss crime in Spokane

RELATED: Spokane police arrest stabbing suspect near Peaceful Valley

More Videos

In Other News

Spokane police arrest man accused of threatening retail workers with bear spray

Before You Leave, Check This Out