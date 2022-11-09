Spokane police arrest two men in murder of man found bound and gagged in Peaceful Valley

Police have arrested 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone for first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) reports two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of a 51-year-old man found bound and gagged in the Peaceful Valley area on October 23.

According to Nick Briggs with SPD, the major crimes units have arrested 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone for first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Briggs says a third suspect is being sought.

According to a search warrant, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.

When police arrived on the scene, they found several footprints around the body, a pool of blood near the deceased man’s head and a piece of clothing covering his head.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Andy Hernandez.

Briggs says the investigation is ongoing and the crime does not appear to be a random incident but rather a targeted attack.

Both suspects have criminal histories that include assault and possession of stolen property.