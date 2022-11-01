Search warrant: Man found dead in Peaceful Valley was bound and gagged

According to the warrant, the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police applied for a search warrant to further investigate the death of a man found dead in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23.

In a search warrant application filed on Oct. 28, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.

When police arrived on the scene, they found several footprints around the body, a pool of blood near the deceased man’s head and a piece of clothing was covering his head, according to the search warrant. A 9mm shell casing was also found near the body. Police said the trail where the body was found led to multiple temporary structures.

When police filed for the search warrant, police had not identified the deceased. Police believe the man may have occupied one of the nearby camps at some point.

Spokane police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to identify the deceased.

