Spokane police arrest stabbing suspect near Peaceful Valley

The victim has been taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition, according to SPD.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing near Peaceful Valley in Spokane.

The stabbing was reported on West Riverside Ave. and South A Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to SPD, the victim suffered stab wounds in his upper-arm and face, but is reported to be in stable condition. He has been taken to the hospital for further treatment.

A suspect is in police custody at this time. Police say there appears to be no motive behind the attack.

This news comes just one week after a body was found near Peaceful Valley.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.