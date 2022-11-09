Downtown Spokane shooting leaves one person injured, no suspect in custody

According to a Spokane Police spokesperson, one person was injured and no arrests have been made.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One person was injured after a shooting in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning.

According to Spokane Police spokesperson Nick Briggs, the shooting happened on E. Pacific Avenue and S. Pine Street. There have not been any arrests, and details about the suspect are unclear.

Officers are investigating the case at this time. The name of the person injured hasn't been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information as it becomes available.

