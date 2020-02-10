Trump supporters in Spokane Valley neighborhood targeted by vandals

The suspect or suspects spray-painted garage doors and vehicles, destroyed yard signs and stole property. All four victims estimated the damage totals nearly $20,000

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police are investigating several reports of vandalism and theft that appears to be politically motivated, according to Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory.

While the problem isn't a new one and isn't necessarily widespread, some local law enforcement agencies have recently received reports of political signs supporting both political parties either being stolen or vandalized on private property.

Signs supporting both political sides fall victim, Gregory pointed out.

Gregory said the suspect or suspects spray-painted garage doors and vehicles, destroyed yard signs and stole property. All four victims estimated the damage totals nearly $20,000.

The activity happened in the neighborhood south of 32nd Avenue, between Pines and just west of Bowdish in Spokane Valley. Three incidents happened over a two-week period and it’s unclear if they all are related, Gregory said. He said it’s also unclear if this was done by the same person or if others involved.

The first incident occurred Sept. 18 in the 11400 block of East 37th Avenue between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. According to Gregory, the victim reported a political sign supporting President Donald Trump was stolen and the suspect/suspects spray painted ‘F*** Trump’ on one garage door and ‘BLM’ on the other.

Gregory said a sealed glass salsa jar filled with a clear liquid and a note was also left on the victim’s front porch. The note asked, “Do you like ALCOHOL?” and stated “I like it, the BURN,” Gregory said. He said it went on to reference a cocktail named “Vyacheslav Molotov” and said, “someone like you might like the idea of cleansing.” The note claimed the liquid was a “gift” of alcohol to cleanse the victim’s hands for all the “wrongful deaths your POTUS caused,” Gregory said.

According to Gregory, it has not been determined what the liquid was, but it was collected as evidence.

The victim estimated the cost of repairs to be $2,500. Gregory said the victim also said similar incidents of vandalism, political signs being stolen and incidents of theft have occurred over the last two years, but they weren’t reported to law enforcement.

The next incident occurred on Sept. 26 in the 3400 block of South Bates. Gregory said the victim reported his garage door and car had been vandalized. The suspect/suspects used black spray paint to write ‘F*** Trump’ on his white garage and the same thing was spray painted in white on his black SUV, Gregory said. He said a Trump yard sign was also cut into strips in the front yard and the victim’s front porch light was damaged. The victim estimated the cost of repairs to be $15,000 or more.

Gregory said just before midnight, a surveillance camera in the area caught the suspect walking north on Bates, crouching near the victim’s vehicle. The suspect is seen running away from the victim’s home a couple minutes later, he said.

On the same night in the 3700 block of South Loretta Drive, a deputy noticed damage to a home while searching for discarded spray paint cans and other evidence.

According to Gregory, white spray paint was used to write “Trump is a Fascist” on the victim’s garage door, a Trump yard sign was cut and a Trump flag was stolen. The victim estimated the cost of repairs to be $1,500 or more.

Then on the 3700 block of South Union, the same deputy found damage to yet another home.

Gregory said the home’s front window had a “Trump Keep America Great 2020” sign inside a window. Again, Gregory said the suspect used white spray paint to line out “Keep America Great” and wrote “is a Fascist” below Trump. He said a small yard sign was also stolen. The victim said his surveillance camera caught footage of a man approaching his front door at 12:20 a.m. The victim described the suspect as a white man, 5’11” to 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants. The victim estimated the damage to be $230.

Anyone with information on these incidents or had surveillance video of the possible suspects is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10128874.