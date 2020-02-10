How to watch Washington governor's debate Wednesday night

Gov. Jay Inslee and challenger Loren Culp will face-off in a televised debate Wednesday — but not in the same room. Here's how it will look and how to watch.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington's gubernatorial candidates will face-off in a modified debate format on Wednesday night.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced some alterations of the only televised debate between Washington Governor Jay Inslee and challenger Loren Culp.

The two campaigns agreed to be in the same building, but not on the same stage, for the hour-long debate scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday night, following the vice presidential debate.

You can watch the debate from 8-9 p.m. on KREM 2, KREM.com and the KREM 2 mobile app.

Inslee, a Democrat, is seeking his third term as governor of Washington state. Before being elected governor, Inslee served in the Washington state House of Representatives and the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Eastern Washington and later Kitsap, King and Snohomish counties.

In his official candidate statement, Inslee says the state recovered from the last recession to become the country's No. 1 rated economy under his leadership and it is "poised to rebound more quickly" thanks to his "progressive policies."

Currently serving as chief of police in Republic, Culp, a Republican, gained notoriety when he publicly denounced Washington state's stricter gun control laws created under Initiative 1639. He argues that his background in business and the military gives him a well-rounded candidacy.

Culp has also sparked controversy over holding mask-free rallies during the pandemic, saying he believes in "individual freedom and liberty."