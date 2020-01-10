Spokane, Kootenai County law enforcement respond to reports of political sign theft, vandalism

Some local law enforcement agencies have received reports of political signs supporting both political parties either being stolen or vandalized on private property.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As the election season rolls on and some voters continue to display campaign signs and political flags, authorities have a simple message for those in the Inland Northwest.

Please be civil with one another and obey the law.

While the problem isn't a new one and isn't necessarily widespread, some local law enforcement agencies have recently received reports of political signs supporting both political parties either being stolen or vandalized on private property.

In the city of Coeur d'Alene, for example, police have received a handful of reports in September alone. According to Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White, officers have received vandalism or theft reports relating to a flag supporting President Donald Trump, a Trump campaign sign, along with two signs supporting Joe Biden and a Biden banner.

"Respectful disagreement with another person’s political views is one thing, but committing crimes simply because someone has a different viewpoint clearly crosses the line," White said in an email to KREM.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said they've received two reports so far relating to signs being stolen, one for a Trump flag being nabbed and another for a Biden sign being taken.

While the problem is an annual one, KCSO spokesman Lt. Ryan Higgins said the issue doesn't appear to be as bad as previous years. In most instances, petit theft or malicious mischief charges could be appropriate for stolen or vandalized signs on private property.

Post Falls Police said their officers haven't responded to many reports regarding political signs and that the problem is an uncommon one within the city.

Just across the state line, Corporal Mark Gregory of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said deputies will field reports of stolen or damaged signs every election cycle. Signs supporting both sides fall victim, Gregory pointed out.

In plenty of instances, neighbors with opposing political views have appeared to be civil.

In one Moran Prairie neighborhood, just south of the city limits off East 57th Avenue, one resident has made it a habit to proudly display flags and signs supporting President Trump. Other signs feature a circle-slash symbol encompassing the last name of Washington Governor Jay Inslee. The display is hard to miss, to say the least.

Not far down the street, and nearly kitty-corner from the home, a different homeowner has set up a row of political signs showing their disapproval of President Trump and their support of Inslee and other democrats.

"It's been exciting. It's been humorous," said neighbor Patricia O'Brien, who lives nearby.

According to O'Brien, the number of signs displayed by the dueling homeowners have increased over time.

"I like competition, you know? And I like that they're not afraid of each other, that they just keep growing," she said.

O'Brien also said that it appears none of the signs have been stolen or vandalized. She added that the homeowner with the President Trump display will take down their display nightly and put it back up "first thing in the morning."