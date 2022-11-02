Three men indicted for shooting at federal agent during Nespelem murder investigation

Curry Pinkham, Zachary Holt and Dezmonique Tenzsley were indicted in U.S. District Court for assault on a federal officer and discharge of a firearm during a crime.

NESPELEM, Wash. — Three men were indicted Tuesday in federal court in connection to a shooting following a double murder investigation in Nespelem.

Curry Pinkham, Zachary Holt and Dezmonique Tenzsley were indicted in U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington for assault on a federal officer and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. Tenzsley also faces a felon in possession of ammunition charge. As of Wednesday afternoon, none of the men had been charged in connection to the murders.

According to the Washington Department of Corrections, Pinkham was released from prison on Oct. 5 after serving 14 months and 20 days on three counts of vehicular assault. Pinkham was released into community custody, but he failed to report to his probation office and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 14, according to a DOC spokesperson.

Federal court documents say Tenzsley has multiple felony convictions including first degree escape and second degree assault. He served a total nearly nine years in prison for both charges.

Colville Tribes Emergency Services alerted Nespelem residents of an active shooter in the area on Oct. 20 and advised residents to stay inside their homes.

According to documents, law enforcement responded to potential gunshots at a trailer in Keller, Washington. Upon arrival, officers found two victims who had been shot and killed. Initial reports indicated the suspects fled in a red sedan.

Documents say the Colville Tribal Police sergeant responding to the scene spotted a car matching the suspect description driving away. He turned around and eventually stopped the car. That's when two females got out and sat on the ground.

Moments later, court documents say the officer noticed what looked to be the barrel of a gun sticking out of the car. That's when the suspect fired a single round toward him before speeding off.

When the officer caught up to the car a second time, it was pulled over on the side of road and the suspect fired another shot toward to the officer. The round went through the officer's windshield and hit him in the forearm.

The suspect took off again, and despite his injury, the officer began pursing the car again.

When he caught up to the car a third time, he kept his distance. The suspect was again pulled off of the side of the road when he fired another round at the officer, missing him. This time, the suspect got away.

Court documents show that the following day, police were called to a home in Nespelem where a homeowner was holding two-of-the-three suspects at gunpoint.