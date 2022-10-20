Wilbur-Creston and Keller school districts cancel classes due to 'tragedy involving loss of lives'

According to a message from Wilbur-Creston School District, a tragedy in the Keller community involving 'loss of lives' is the reason behind the cancellation.

KELLER, Wash. — The Wilbur-Creston (WCSD) and Keller school districts have announced that classes will be cancelled for Friday, Oct. 21.

WCSD released the following statement below:

Families of Wilbur, Creston and Keller.

For Friday, October 21, school is canceled.

There has been a tragedy in the Keller community involving loss of lives. This is a sadness that we will bear with our partners in the Keller community, and with our students. School and buses in Keller have been canceled for tomorrow, Friday the 21st.

Out of an abundance of caution and in support for our students in Keller who are not able to attend, school and activities will be cancelled in Both Wilbur and Creston as well.

Right now, our hearts are heavy, and we are in support of the entire Keller Community.

No school. Due to unusual circumstances in the Keller community, school is canceled tomorrow. No buses will be running for the 7th through 12th grades. Please pass the message along. Posted by Keller School District #3 on Thursday, October 20, 2022

As of now, the Lake Roosevelt School District is also announcing that they will be cancelling classes "due to unusual circumstances" in their community.

On Thursday night, KREM 2 received reports of an active shooter situation in Nespelem. At this time, KREM 2 cannot confirm if these cancellations are tied to the active shooter situation.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

