2 suspects arrested in connection to shooting near Keller

Colville Tribes Emergency Services announced via Facebook that 2 suspects were arrested Friday. There is a possible third suspect.

NESPELEM, Wash — As of 11:15 a.m. on Friday, two of the three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting near Keller.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sgt. Greg Riddell confirmed to KREM 2 that two people are dead and a Colville Tribal Police officer was injured after a shooting near Keller.

Colville Tribes Emergency Services alerted Nespelem residents of an active shooter in the area on Thursday night and advised residents to stay inside their homes.

According to Riddell, Colville Tribal officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived to the reported residence, two people were found dead inside.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

At some point, another Colville Tribal officer was responding to the scene when he believed he saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle's description. The officer began pursuing the vehicle and, at some point, a gunfight broke out.

The Colville Tribal officer was shot in the arm and chest during the incident, according to Riddell. The officer has since been flown to Harborview in Seattle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Riddell said the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Seattle SWAT and WSP SWAT are currently responding to the incident in Nespelem. The FBI is also working to get a search warrant for the residence.

Riddell said all the information WSP received came from the Colville Tribal Police, but the weak cell phone service in the area has made giving information difficult.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

