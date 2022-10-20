North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime

Rachel Gano said she opened Fluffy's Candy store as a fun, business venture. In September, her business, founded on fun, had been burglarized.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture.

“We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”

But, in early September, the couple reported their business, founded on fun, had been burglarized.

“They had thrown a large rock, probably a good 10-pound rock through the bottom half of one of the windows. So, it just shattered it, so they probably just reached in, unlocked the door and let themselves in,” Gano said.

Gano said the burglar stole her cash box and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, but she said money isn’t what she's most upset about losing.

“We also own a donut shop and have seven kids," Gano said. "So, we’re constantly running. So, it’s not so much the money, it’s the time involved. Time talking to the police officers, having to be closed, having your windows boarded up. Just the comments, the questions is really the heart ache for us.”

In early October, another business just a few doors down on Holland Ave. reported a burglary too. Spokane police said nine burglaries have been reported since August 1 in the area.

Gano said she believes the increase of crime in her neighborhood could be linked to Spokane’s population growth.

“I don’t believe its common, but I think it’s becoming more common," Gano said. "Just with the influx of new residents and just people to Spokane in general.”

But, despite the heart ache she says she felt in the moment, she is able to reflect on the situation with a positive outlook.

“I mean, it makes you angry that people do it, but what are you going to do? It’s out of your control at that point," Gano said. "Only thing you can control is your emotion.”

Since the attack, Gano said she has extended her security camera hours. At the time of the burglary, she said her cameras were turned off.

SPD said it is working with Fluffy's on finding any involved suspects.

Julie Humphreys with the department said police are aware of these cases and one arrest has already been made.

